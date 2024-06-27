Panchkula college to begin MBBS course this year

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 26

Over two years after its announcement, the state government will now commence the construction work of a medical college on 30.20 acres in Sector 32 here. The government has also decided to start MBBS course from the upcoming session. The classes will temporarily be held at the Government Hospital in Sector 6.

The announcement of the medical college was made during a rally of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in April 2022.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday discussed the matter with senior functionaries of the state and sought a status report on temporary commencement of MBBS classes at the Sector 6 hospital. Gupta said the medical college, which would be built at the cost of Rs 650 crore, would be named after Dr Mangal Sen.

HSVP Chief Administrator TL Satyaprakash said the site of the college was at a distance of one km from the main road near the Ghaggar river crossing bridge on the way towards Majri Chowk on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway.

