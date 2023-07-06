Panchkula cops nab 2 for back-to-back snatchings

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 5

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly committing a series of mobile snatchings on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

The suspects have been identified as Happy, 28, from Bathinda and Saurabh Singh, 32, from Zirakpur.

In one of the incidents, the victim, Balwinder Singh Vasi, a tenant at Air Force Station Sirsa Hall in Haripur village, Sector 4, Panchkula, stated that he was heading towards Amritsar when a two silver car-borne miscreants intercepted his vehicle near the Sector 4 market. Armed with an iron rod, the assailants forcibly snatched an iPhone, a Vivo mobile and a bag from him and his friend.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 379-A of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

The police later arrested the two suspects and recovered the car and the iron rod used in the crime.

In another incident, Navneet, a resident of Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, and an employee of Swiggy, stated that he was returning to Panchkula in Sector 11 after completing orders in Chandigarh when two persons in a car stopped him and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Aman Kumar Jha, a resident of Bihar Hall in Panchkula, also fell prey to the snatchers. While returning home after completing his duty in Sector 9, Panchkula, Jha was approached by two car occupants near the Sector 10/11 chowk. They threatened him and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before fleeing the scene. A case was registered under Section 379-A at the Sector 5 police station.

The fourth incident occurred in the early morning hours when Ankit Vasi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and a tenant at Sector 4, Panchkula, was targeted. Vasi was on his way home when the two suspects approached him and asked for directions. However, they snatched his mobile phone and Rs 3,000 before speeding away.