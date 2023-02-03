Panchkula cops nab bike 'thief', 3 cases cracked

Panchkula, February 2
The police crime branch arrested a person for stealing three motorcycles from a high security zone where the Court Complex and the Mini-Secretariat are located.
The suspect has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Seuri village in Kalka.
In his complaint, the police said, Parvinder Singh, a resident of Kishangarh village in Chandigarh, had stated that someone had stolen his motorcycle from the Court Complex on December 12 last year. On January 18, a motorcycle belonging to Mintu Sharma, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, was lifted, while on January 23, the suspect allegedly stole a motorcycle of Ajay Kumar, a resident of Patiala, from the Mini-Secretariat.
The police had registered three cases of theft at the Sector 7 police station.
The police said all three stolen bikes had been recovered from the suspect. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody at Ambala.
