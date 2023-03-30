Panchkula cops nab illegal arms supplier

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

The Sector 26 crime branch of the police today claimed to have arrested a person for supplying illegal weapons in the district.

The suspect has been identified as Jagwinder Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Ratour village near Naraingarh in Ambala district.

The police spokesman said on a tip-off, the crime branch had arrested a person on January 8 for possessing a country-made pistol and three live cartridges.

The suspect was identified as Vishal.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Raipur Rani police station.

The police said during the investigation in the case, they arrested the arms supplier yesterday.

He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.