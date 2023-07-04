Panchkula cops nab two with over 50K banned pills

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 3

The police have arrested two persons with banned pills.

The suspects were identified as Tarsem Lal (43) of Pinjore and Dharmendra Maurya (34)

of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

On July 1, while conducting routine patrol in Pritam Colony Madhawala towards Pinjore, members of a team of the anti-narcotics cell noticed a man trying to flee on seeing them. The police promptly intercepted him and checked a bag he was carrying. The police found a total of 19,080 tablets of Lomotil, a prescription drug, in the bag. When asked if he had licence to keep the pills, the suspect failed to furnish any such document.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to three-day police remand for further investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Lal’s revelation led to the arrest of Dharmendra Maurya, who was found in possession of an additional 36,000 Lomotil tablets. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in a six-day police custody.