Panchkula cops nail 4 for pelting house with stones

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

The police have arrested four persons for allegedly throwing stones at a house in Bir Ghaggar village in Chandimandir area on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal, Gagan, Harish and Sandeep, all aged between 23 and 27 years.

The police said both parties were neighbours. They entered into a fight during a ‘jagran’ on Monday.

Complainant Malkeet Singh (25) told the police that in order to take revenge, the suspects, along with their accomplices from outside the village, turned up outside his house with sticks, swords and other sharp weapons and pelted the house with stones.

Singh alleged the suspects also threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

“Some cars parked nearby also got damaged in the incident,” said Inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO Chandimandir.

A case in this regard was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. —