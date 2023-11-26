Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 25

Thousands of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are set to converge on Panchkula for a three-day protest that begins tomorrow. The district police have made elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward situation.

Farmers from across the state will reach Panchkula to protest on a nationwide call given by the SKM, a body that includes 20 farmer unions from across Haryana. Farmers are pressing for their demands, such as a minimum support price for all crops, justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, debt relief and the cancellation of electricity bills and FIRs registered against the farmers during their stir in the national capital.

Ravi Azad, the president of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said they would converge on Sector 5, Panchkula, and then head for the governor’s residence to press for their demands.

He said, “Similar protests are being held across the capitals of over 20 states.” He warned that these stirs are just a precursor to what they will do next if their demands are not fulfilled.

Leaders said farmers from far-off districts are already on way to Panchkula, adding that they would be here by tomorrow morning.

Officials of the Police Department today reached the protest site to take stock of the situation. Police personnel carried out a preparatory drill at the protest ground.

DCP (security and law and order) Mukesh Kumar said, “We have made elaborate preparations.”

