Panchkula cops put up unique ID on autos

Panchkula, December 10
A new initiative for the safety of woman travellers is being taken by the district police by putting up stickers with a unique number on auto-rickshaws/e-rickshaws and linking the mobile number, address etc of the auto driver with 112 helpline.
Giving an example of the usefulness of the initiative, ACP (Traffic) Surendra Singh said on December 8, a woman traveller in an auto-rickshaw had forgotten her bag in the vehicle but remembered the sticker number (1003) pasted on the vehicle, which helped trace her bag.
The woman said it was difficult to remember the vehicle number, but she recollected the sticker number, which led to the recovery of her bag.
