Panchkula cops raise awareness on cyber threats

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 7

A team of the cyber police station distributed pamphlets to create awareness on cybercrime in the Sector 11 market on the eve of Janmashtami on Wednesday.

Various programmes are being organised to raise awareness about cybercrimes in the district, with the aim of protecting people from cyber threats. The distribution of pamphlets was part of the campaign.

Police cyber expert Sunil Kumar, while raising awareness among the public, stated that cybercriminals often changed their tactics to deceive people.

Kumar said during festivals, those crooks enticed people with advertisements on social media offering cheap prices, increasing credit card limits, arranging online job opportunities abroad and other tempting offers to commit online frauds with them.

The expert advised people not to share personal information with unknown persons and immediately contact the Cyber Helpline ‘1930’ for any kind of cyber-related assistance. Alternatively, complaints can be registered on the cyber portal, www.cybercrime.gov.in.

