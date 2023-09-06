Panchkula cops reunite missing girl with family

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

A 13-year-old missing girl was recovered today by the Sector 19 police outpost under the Operation Smile.

The police outpost incharge, Satindra Narwal, said on Monday night, the family members of the girl informed them that she had gone missing from her house.

At this, Narwal said, the police intensified patrolling after getting the photo of the girl and traced her. The girl was then handed over to her kin.

