Panchkula cops solve another snatching case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 26

The Sector 19 Crime Branch claimed to have solved yet another snatching case after interrogating two suspects, who were arrested on November 24.

The two suspects, Arif of Rampur Maniharan in Saharanpur district, and Shahdab of Kashiram Colony, Saharanpur, and presently residing in Dayalpur in Zirakpur, were in police custody for two days. They had stolen a gold chain of Mony Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 11, in July this year.

The police said during interrogation, the duo revealed that they had snatched a gold chain from a woman on August 29, 2022. The police said the victim, Nisha Devi of Sector 15, had stated that she was coming from the road separating Sector 9 and 16. When she reached the Sector 15-16 roundabout, a person came from behind and snatched her gold chain. When she raised an alarm, her sister ran after the accused. He fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

While checking the scooty’s dicky, the police recovered a country-made weapon and two live cartridges. A case was registered against the accused. The police later found that the scooty was also stolen by the accused.

The police today produced the accused in the court, which remanded them to three-day police custody.