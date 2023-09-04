Panchkula cops trained in riot control, use of teargas shells

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 3

A meeting of police personnel was called at the Police Lines here where they were guided on how to maintain law and order during an untoward incident in the district.

An anti-riot team was formed and a mock drill was organised on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Nikita Khattar trained the police personnel during the mock drill on how to disperse crowd and undertake riot control activities.

Apart from this, a team of experts trained the police personnel in the use of batons, release of teargas shells and dispersing of crowd.

#Panchkula