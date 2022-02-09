Panchkula Councillor helps cops catch drug peddler

Panchkula, February 8
Councillor Pankaj, along with a police team, raided a house and arrested a person on the charge of selling ganja to youths from the residence in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, today.
As soon as the team from the Sector 16 police post, led by in-charge Sushil Kumar, reached the house, the suspect let loose his dogs on them. However, the police managed to enter the house and arrested the youth along with the contraband. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar.
Ward No. 6 councillor Pankaj said he had received information that ganja was being sold from a house in Rajiv Colony.
He also alleged that there was no check on gambling at the Majri chowk here. A few months ago, Rinku was murdered on the same spot.
