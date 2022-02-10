Panchkula councillor's child 'intoxicated, kidnapped'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 9

The son of a Panchkula councillor was alleged kidnapped after bring intoxicated and bundled into the boot of a car by two unknown persons.

In a complaint filed with the police, Gurmeet Singh, paternal uncle of the victim, Aman, a resident of Ramgarh village in Panchkula and son of Ward No. 19 councillor Paramjit Kaur, said the incident took place around noon yesterday. He got a call mentioning that his nephew, who was near the Ramgarh bridge, was intoxicated by two men. The suspects bundled him into the boot of their car and drove towards Panchkula. However, later he was informed that Aman managed to escape from their clutches and was standing at Majri Chowk.

The police said the case was still being investigated. They were scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to verify the facts. However, they could not find any trace of kidnapping.

The investigating officer said they were also speaking to the child about the incident. The police checked the CCTV footage of the area, but could not spot the child crossing the road. They also could not trace any person picking up the child.

Councillor Paramjit Kaur could not be contacted for comments. However, Aman’s uncle Gurmeet Singh said the boy left the house around 11.30 am on Tuesday. Two persons allegedly kidnapped the child after intoxicating him and brought him to Geeta Chowk in Panchkula in their car. When the suspects went out of the car, Aman escaped from the vehicle and hid near the Shalimar Mall building. The child rang up his family members after the suspects left the spot.

Gurmeet said he immediately reached there and brought him back home. The family did not have any animosity with anyone.

A case under Sections 328 and 365 of the IPC has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.

#kidnapping