Panchkula couple booked for 'illegal abortion', centre sealed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

An FIR has been lodged against a Panchkula-based couple for indulging in illegal abortion practices.

The matter came to light when a pregnant woman was admitted to the GMSH-16 on May 1 for a septic abortion, but she was referred to the PGI.

Meanwhile, the husband of the patient disclosed that the abortion was conducted in a clinic of Panchkula.

On the directions of the authorities concerned, the Chandigarh Administration constituted a team of officials who contacted officials of the Health Department, Haryana.

During a raid at the centre, a woman present there informed the team that she had done a diploma in naturopathy and her husband was a GAMS-registered medical practitioner, who practised in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Panchkula Civil Surgeon said, “On receiving information telephonically regarding the admission of a patient to the PGI, Chandigarh, with multiple organ failure due to septic abortion at an unregistered and illegal centre in Sector 17, Panchkula, a committee was constituted by the Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, to inspect, raid and seal the centre.

“The team reached the site at 1 pm and prepared a spot memo and the complaint was given to the in charge of the police post, Sector 16, for the registration of an FIR against the persons indulging in illegal practice and violation of sections 3, 4and 5 of the MTP Act 1971 and other sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and the Indian Medical council Act, 1956. The place in which the illegal abortion was carried out was sealed in the presence of the committee members .”