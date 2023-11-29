Panchkula court grants bail to bureaucrats in graft cases

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar Lal today granted regular bail to Haryana cadre’s IAS officers Vijay Dahiya and Jaibir Singh Arya in relation to separate corruption cases registered against by the state Anti Corruption bureau.

The court pronounced its decision on Tuesday.

Dahiya was seeking bail in relation to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana’s case registered on allegations of allegedly taking bribe in lieu of clearing bills related to training imparted by a private educational institution under a skill development programme of the government upon receipt of a complaint.

Advocate SPS Parmar said Dahiya was granted bail by the court. He said they had presented to the court that there was neither any evidence of demand of bribe nor any acceptance of bribe on his part. He stated that the ACB investigated the IAS officer for three hours after arrest of private person but nothing incriminating could be found against him and he was allowed to go.

