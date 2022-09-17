Panchkula DC asks officials to remove encroachments

Panchkula, September 16
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik has directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Municipal Corporation and the Police Department to remove illegal encroachment in various markets of the city.
The DC asked officials concerned to carry out a joint operation and submit the report after removing all kind of temporary and permanent encroachment in various markets, especially in Sectors 7, 9, 11, 19 and 20, of the city.
He also directed officials concerned to conduct raids to stop the sale of narcotics under the guise of indigenous dispensaries.
