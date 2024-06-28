Panchkula DC holds camp to hear out residents

Dhruv Noatay

Panchkula, June 27

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg held a camp to resolve public grievances here today. Officials heard as many as 119 complaints on the occasion.

Amit, a resident of Barwala, raised an issue regarding his shop in the main market. “It was built in 2021 and I received an electricity meter in 2022. While there are no vacant plots in the market, the District Town Planning Department filed a case only against me under the HDR Act. No such action has been taken against any other shopkeeper,” he said.

The DC replied, “It is wrong to file a case against only one person when the entire market is in the wrong. Everyone should be treated equally.” He instructed the District Revenue Officer to investigate the matter.

Priyanka of Raipur Rani stated that her husband Mukesh Kumar worked as an assistant in the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department and had passed away 10 months ago. She was yet to receive any benefits. The DC referred the matter to the relevant department.

Complaints regarding the ongoing construction along the Pinjore bypass, which has caused severe traffic jams, were also raised. Dr Garg instructed the ADC to inspect the site.

