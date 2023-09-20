Panchkula DC inspects EVM-VVPAT warehouse

Panchkula, September 19
Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan inspected the electronic voting machine (EVM)-voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) warehouse at the New Mini-Secretariat building in Sector 1 here today.
During the inspection, the DC checked the seal of the locks on the warehouse, besides EVMs, CCTV cameras at the EVM-VVPAT warehouse, power arrangement and fire-fighting equipment.
The DC also enquired about the security measures from the guard deployed outside the warehouse.
The exercise, which is a monthly affair, seeks to ensure the security of EVMs in the possession of the district administration.
Election kanungo Kuldeep and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe