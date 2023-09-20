Panchkula DC inspects EVM-VVPAT warehouse

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 19

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan inspected the electronic voting machine (EVM)-voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) warehouse at the New Mini-Secretariat building in Sector 1 here today.

During the inspection, the DC checked the seal of the locks on the warehouse, besides EVMs, CCTV cameras at the EVM-VVPAT warehouse, power arrangement and fire-fighting equipment.

The DC also enquired about the security measures from the guard deployed outside the warehouse.

The exercise, which is a monthly affair, seeks to ensure the security of EVMs in the possession of the district administration.

Election kanungo Kuldeep and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

#Panchkula