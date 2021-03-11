Panchkula DC reviews readiness for monsoon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 19

The district administration here today directed officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to complete various flood-control schemes by June 30.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the preparedness to tackle possible flood situation in the upcoming monsoon season. He said he would inspect the flood control plans on June 15. He said after assessing the damage caused by rains in the district during the last monsoon, 12 flood control plans worth about Rs 3 crore were prepared for different villages. These schemes were approved in a meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

Kaushik directed the Irrigation Department to ensure cleanliness of Singh Nala, Bitna drain, Sukhna drain and Ishan Nagar drain.

Similarly, he directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Municipal Corporation to ensure repair and cleanliness of sewers and drains under their jurisdictions. He said it should be ensured that sewer overflow problem does not arise in Abhaypur, Sector 19, the way it did last year. He ordered that the road repair work by the Public Works Department (Building and Roads) should be completed before the onset of monsoon.

The DC said the police should conduct regular patrolling to prevent children and cattle from nearby areas from entering the Ghaggar during rainy season.