Panchkula DC shifted

Chandigarh, April 11

The Haryana Government today relieved the 2012 batch IAS officer, Sushil Sarwan, from the post of Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, with immediate effect.

A senior officer in the Elections Department said there was a complaint against Sarwan that he had been posted in a home parliamentary constituency (Ambala Lok Sabha seat) while his mother Santosh Sarwan is a BJP leader and was MLA from the Mullana assembly constituency in Ambala district from 2014-19.

Panchkula falls in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Sushil Sarwan was in the news recently as his intimation to the Chief Secretary led to the formation of a fact-finding committee on Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu Phulia’s controversial order in a surplus land case.

