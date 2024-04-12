Panchkula DC shifted

Chandigarh, April 11
The Haryana Government today relieved the 2012 batch IAS officer, Sushil Sarwan, from the post of Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, with immediate effect.
A senior officer in the Elections Department said there was a complaint against Sarwan that he had been posted in a home parliamentary constituency (Ambala Lok Sabha seat) while his mother Santosh Sarwan is a BJP leader and was MLA from the Mullana assembly constituency in Ambala district from 2014-19.
Panchkula falls in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.
Sushil Sarwan was in the news recently as his intimation to the Chief Secretary led to the formation of a fact-finding committee on Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu Phulia’s controversial order in a surplus land case.
