Panchkula DC visits Mansa Devi temple

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 25

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), today visited the temple premises to take stock of the preparations for the Ashwin Navratra fair beginning tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Shrine Board Ashok Kumar Bansal and Sharda Prajapati, respectively, were among those present on the occasion.

The Peepal tree cordoned off, with a notice board asking people to stay away as it may fall owing to incessant rain over the past few days, on the temple complex in Panchkula on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Kaushik inspected the premises and took stock of the preparations for the fair. He also inspected police checkpoints put up at various places in connection with the fair and inquired about the security arrangements. He also sought information about the arrangements made for parking of vehicles on the temple premises during the fair.

Kaushik also took stock of the electricity and water facilities on the temple premises. He directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the temple premises during the fair. He said arrangement of generators should also be made, if required, so that devotees visiting the temple do not face any kind of inconvenience.

He directed the Public Health Engineering Department to make arrangements for sufficient water tankers during the fair.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the incessant rains in the region and an incident in which a tree fell on school premises in Chandigarh, the district administration today put up a notice board on a Peepal tree, which is more than 100 years old, on the temple premises advising people to refrain from going near the tree.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply, says DC

Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, took stock of the electricity and water facilities on the temple premises. He directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the temple premises during the fair.

#Mansa #Panchkula