Panchkula DC Yash Garg assumes charge

Panchkula, April 22

Yash Garg, an IAS officer of the 2009 batch, assumed charge as the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner today.

Garg has served as Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Rewari and Rohtak and Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF).

The DC held an introductory meeting with senior officers of the district on Monday. He said his foremost priority was to ensure a fair and transparent conduct of the General Election in the district while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

