Panchkula DCP issues ban order on serving hookah

Panchkula, October 14
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Pratap Singh has issued orders banning the serving of hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments with immediate effect.
The police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC inside these places, said a police spokesperson, adding that stringent action would be taken against violators.
He said the ban orders were given after a directive of the state government. The order would remain in force till December 11.
The spokesperson said this month, cases had been registered against three bars and three operators arrested for serving hookah.
