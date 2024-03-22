Panchkula DLSA to hold legal literacy camps

Panchkula, March 21
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Panchkula is set to organise special legal literacy camps during the Chaitra Navratri fair from April 9 to April 17 at the Mata Mansa Devi temple. Officials of the DLSA said panel advocates and paralegal volunteers (PLVs) would apprise
devotees of the legal
aid schemes and spread awareness among them about their rights during the camp.
A DLSA spokesperson said Advocates Shivani Kanwar and Sonica Ahlawat and PLVs Santosh and Pinki would apprise the people of the legal aid schemes of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on April 9. The spokesperson also said that Advocates Aniket Aggarwal and Sunita Verma and PLVs VN Shukla and Veena Rani would inform the people about the schemes on April 10, adding that similar activities would be carried out from April 11 to 17.
He said the Panel Advocates and PLVs have been asked to apprise the people about the voting rights, the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, the legal rights of transgender people, the flag code of India 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, among other legal aid schemes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...