Panchkula DLSA to hold legal literacy camps

Panchkula, March 21

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Panchkula is set to organise special legal literacy camps during the Chaitra Navratri fair from April 9 to April 17 at the Mata Mansa Devi temple. Officials of the DLSA said panel advocates and paralegal volunteers (PLVs) would apprise

devotees of the legal

aid schemes and spread awareness among them about their rights during the camp.

A DLSA spokesperson said Advocates Shivani Kanwar and Sonica Ahlawat and PLVs Santosh and Pinki would apprise the people of the legal aid schemes of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on April 9. The spokesperson also said that Advocates Aniket Aggarwal and Sunita Verma and PLVs VN Shukla and Veena Rani would inform the people about the schemes on April 10, adding that similar activities would be carried out from April 11 to 17.

He said the Panel Advocates and PLVs have been asked to apprise the people about the voting rights, the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, the legal rights of transgender people, the flag code of India 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, among other legal aid schemes.

