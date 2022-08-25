Panchkula DLSA to hold two camps

Panchkula, August 24
The District Legal Services Authority, will organise two micro legal services camps on August 25 and 26 for the poor and people belonging to weaker sections of society.
While stating this here today, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Sampreet Kaur said the camps would be organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, on August 25 and at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, on August 26.
She said the District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Medical Officer, District Prorgramme Officer, Post Master and the Ayush Department and District Labour Welfare Officer would set up stalls and inform people about the welfare schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...