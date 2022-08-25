Panchkula DLSA to hold two camps

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 24

The District Legal Services Authority, will organise two micro legal services camps on August 25 and 26 for the poor and people belonging to weaker sections of society.

While stating this here today, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Sampreet Kaur said the camps would be organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, on August 25 and at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, on August 26.

She said the District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Medical Officer, District Prorgramme Officer, Post Master and the Ayush Department and District Labour Welfare Officer would set up stalls and inform people about the welfare schemes.