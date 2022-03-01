Panchkula doctor taken for a ride

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

A doctor posted at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here was allegedly duped of Rs7.50 lakh by a person on the pretext of selling a car through the online marketplace, OLX.

Dr Rashmi, a resident of Sector 12, told the police that her family was looking for a car on OLX. In June last year, the family came across an advertisement featuring an S-Cross car that was listed at a price of Rs7.50 lakh.

The seller, Ketan Sharma, informed the complainant that the car was registered in the name of his relative Megha Mittal, a resident of Shashtri Nagar in Ambala. He said there was an outstanding loan of Rs5.58 lakh on the car, which the buyer financed through Mahindra Finance.

The suspect persuaded the complainant to hand over Rs7.50 lakh to him to clear the loan amount. He promised to give the no-objection certificate (NOC) of the car within 10 days of the payment.

As decided, on July 2, the complainant gave Rs7.50 lakh to the suspect through a cheque.

However, Ketan issued no NOC for the car for a long time despite the payment.

When insisted upon, the suspect threatened to kill the complainant and implicate her family in a false case.

A case was registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against Ketan Sharma, Megha Mittal and her father Mohit Mittal.