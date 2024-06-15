Panchkula: Family duped of Rs 52 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

A family of three was duped of Rs 52 lakh by fraudsters on the promise of securing jobs and permanent residency of USA. The family was stranded at the Dubai International Airport for three days. The Panchkula police have registered a case after a complaint was lodged by Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula.

Was assured of US residency Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, said she met Gurdas Singh and his son Gurjot in September 2022, who posed as immigration agents and offered to help Kaur and her husband secure jobs and permanent residency of USA.

The ‘agents’ sought Rs 80 lakh from the couple for the same. Kaur said they sold their property of Rs 10 lakh in a bid to collect money, and even borrowed money from their relatives later.

The family later lodged a complaint informing they had lost Rs 52 lakh to the scammers.

The family of three was first sent to Azerbaijan, where they stayed for a month. Later, they remained stranded at the Dubai International Airport for three days. They were handed over documents related to visas for Bolivia, which turned out to be fake.

The family later lodged a complaint informing they had lost Rs 52 lakh to the scammers. The police have registered a case under the Immigration Act and sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

