Panchkula fire: 2 factory employees succumb to burns

Panchkula, August 11
Two employees, who had suffered burns in a fire at the Golden Laminates factory at Industrial Area, Phase II, died at the PGI this evening. They have been identified as Ashok and Babloo.
A case has been registered against the factory management at the Sector 20 police station.
Members of the deceased’s families alleged no one from the management visited the PGI to enquire after the victims, nor did they give them any financial help for the treatment of the employees. They had been admitted to the PGI on August 7.
Ashok’s relative, Ankush Nishad, said both employees did not get proper treatment, which resulted in their death.
Fire incidents had been reported at furniture and chemical factories located in the Industrial Area earlier too. Most factories do not have adequate fire safety arrangements. A worker had been killed in a fire at a furniture factory.
