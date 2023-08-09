Panchkula: Five arrested for assault

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The police on Tuesday arrested five persons in a case of assault. The suspects were identified as Rahul, Sajeev, Nirajan, Deepak and Vishal Rathore. The case was registered against them on July 9 following a complaint by the victim, Gurpreet from Budhanpur, Sector 16, who had stated that the suspects had attacked him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him injured. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody. TNS

Panchkula man held for thefts

Panchkula: The police have arrested a resident of Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 here in three cases of theft at house. The suspect was identified as Sarvendra Singh. The complainants in the cases were Anil Singla of Sector 16, Navneeta, also a resident of Sector 16, and Ummla, a resident of Sector 12-A. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody. TNS

Juvenile held for minor’s rape

Chandigarh: A juvenile has been apprehended by the police for raping a 10-year-old girl. The police said the suspect resided in the victim’s neighbourhood. Sources said he took the victim to the forest area in Maloya and raped her. She was found lying unconscious and was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Two booked for immigration fraud

Chandigarh: The police have booked two persons for an immigration fraud. A woman of Ludhiana reported that Ravinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Brar and others of BB Counsel, Sector 17, cheated her of Rs 8.80 lakh on the pretext of providing her visa. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and under the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

#Panchkula