Panchkula gets three mobile cancer prevention vans

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated three mobile cancer prevention units at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1 today, which represents a significant advance towards enhancing cancer prevention and screening services.

The initiative, organised by the Foundation for Community Development and Health Care in India, aims to bring healthcare services, especially cancer prevention services, closer to the residents of rural areas in the district.

Expressing his appreciation for the foundation's initiative, Speaker Gupta emphasised the importance of these mobile cancer prevention units in reaching out to villages and slum areas, raising awareness about cancer prevention and conducting screenings to detect the disease at an early stage.

The Speaker further stated that cancer is a grave concern for numerous affected individuals in the country. He commended the foundation for their efforts in spreading awareness about cancer prevention. He urged the foundation representatives to collaborate with the district administration and Health Department to effectively implement the campaign in Panchkula district.

The mobile units, staffed with doctors, nurses, and counsellors, will not only educate people about cancer prevention, but also provide free palliative care to the patients with advanced stages of cancer. Medical camps will be organised in villages with the assistance of local sarpanches to conduct screenings and identify potential cases.