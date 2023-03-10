Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Tribune News Service

Panchkula shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya has attained the top slot in the country in the latest women’s singles rankings of the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The 18-year-old shuttler recently became the national badminton champion by winning the 75th Inter-State, Inter-Zonal and 84th Senior National Badminton Championships in Pune.

Anupama has achieved the feat scoring 1,892 points. Her nearest rival, Adita Rao from Gujarat, has 1,540 points, followed by Telangana’s Shriyanshi Valishetty with 1,352 points.

Anupama, who was ranked fourth before the national championship, had defeated Gujarat National Games Champion Aakarshi Kashyap, from Chhattisgarh, in a neck-and-neck final. Aakarshi took the first set 20-22, but Anupama bounced back to claim the next two 21-17 and 24-22 to register victory.

In the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, Anupama is ranked 71st with 17,750 points from nine tournaments. Anupama is currently in Thailand to take part in the Thailand Challenge. She will later compete in the Vietnam Challenge (March 21 to 27), followed by Spain Masters 300 Super Series (March 28 to April 2), Orleans Masters 300 Super Series (April 4 to 9).

Haryana Badminton Association president Devendra Singh has announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the state player for achieving the feat. Anupama had participated in her first-ever senior championship — India Open Super 500, New Delhi — in 2022.

“I am really happy at achieving the milestone. I will try to hold on to the position by winning future domestic championships. It’s a great motivation for me. I am thankful to my father and coaches. Currently, I am on international tour that may help improve my BWF rankings,” said Anupama while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

On Thursday, the BAI issued its new rankings on the completion of the national championships. Last month, Anupama was ranked 62nd as per the BWF rankings. In 2022, she was ranked 65th after winning the 2022 Polish Open and Poland Challenge (Arlamow). She also reached the semifinals of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 series.

