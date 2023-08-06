Panchkula: Govt announces15% rebate on property tax via self-certification

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 5

In a move aimed at providing relief to property owners, the Urban Local Bodies has decided to grant a 15% rebate on property tax for the current fiscal year, 2023-2024. The decision was conveyed to all Corporation Commissioners by Commissioner and Secretary of Haryana Urban Local Bodies, Vikas Gupta, during a video conference today.

Until last year, a rebate on property tax was available until July 31. However, the recent meeting discussed hiking the percentage of rebate to 15% as a measure to alleviate the financial burden on property owners. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Director Admin and Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sachin Gupta noted that the generous rebate will be applicable to property owners who engage in self-certification.

Gupta emphasised the significance of self-certification and explained that the individuals who self-certify their properties on the NDC (National Digital Catalog) portal will be eligible for the 15% rebate. The deadline for self-certification has been set for September 30, giving property owners ample time to avail themselves of this benefit.

The initiative aims to streamline property ID data and ensure accuracy. During the virtual meeting, the participants were urged to raise objections, if any, within the next ten days.

