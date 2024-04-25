Panchkula Health Dept takes steps to curb malaria

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

The Health Department has started activities to curb the spread of malaria well before the onset of the malaria peak season.

The district recorded six cases of malaria in 2023. It recorded 0-1 cases in 2020-2022, which was largely attributed to restrictions on movement and precautionary measures taken by residents in view of COVID-19, along with apparent faulty reporting of cases during the time. In fact, in the last 10 years, the district recorded the maximum number of cases (190) of malaria in 2017.

Awareness rallies A district-level programme will be conducted in PHC Pinjore. Rallies would be organised to spread awareness about the prevention of the diseases. —Dr Suresh Bhosale, Dist Malaria Officer

The Health Department has already started carrying out precautionary activities to curb the malaria menace. These activities include source reduction on a daily basis, sharing information about prevention with people, checking water containers in houses and other places, and spreading information about malaria among schoolchildren, among other measures.

As per data accessed from the Health Department, the district recorded 121 cases of malaria in 2014, 106 in 2015, 179 in 2016 and 190 in 2017. Thereafter, the numbers dropped for two consecutive years — 69 cases in 2018 and 47 cases in 2019. The district recorded zero cases in 2020 and 2022 and only one case in 2021. Last year, in 2023, there were six cases in the entire district.

During these 10 years, the district has witnessed zero deaths due to malaria.

Officials in the Health Department said they would celebrate ‘World Malaria Day’ on Thursday.

District Malaria Officer Dr Suresh Bhosale said this year the theme for World Malaria Day would be ‘Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world’. He said the department would celebrate the day in all the health institutions in the district, including Raipur Rani, Hangola, Barwala, Morni, Pinjore, Nanakpur, Surajpur, Old Panchkula, and Urban Panchkula.

