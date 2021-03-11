Panchkula: Jhuriwala solid waste management plant hits roadblock

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, August 21

The solid waste management plant at Jhuriwala has hit a roadblock as the sub-committee of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Centre has found discrepancies in the environment clearances given by various agencies.

The EAC, in its report submitted to the full committee of the EAC-2, stated that the site was not suitable for the establishment of a solid waste management plant under the guidelines of the Centre. The committee has observed that keeping in view the importance of environmental conservation, it will not be proper to set up a solid waste management site and a plant in a natural forest adjacent to a wildlife sanctuary. Moreover, the area also has natural water channels from a nearby undulating watershed.

The committee said there seemed to be discrepancies in the forest clearance granted earlier and it needed immediate investigation.

“There are violations of environmental laws and guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Municipal Solid Waste Manual. It will be in the fitness of things to find a suitable site, which can be located taking resort to a cluster approach for setting up a solid waste management plant,” the committee observed.

According to the latest order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued on September 17, 2021, the setting up of a solid waste management plant is to be first considered by the CPCB, state PCB and the Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana. The Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana, will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The latest order of the Supreme Court declaring an ESZ of a minimum 1 km for all protected areas makes the Jhuriwala site unfit for solid waste management.

A letter received by the MC from the EAC said the proposal to convert the forest land into a waste landfill site for “Terms of References” was considered by the EAC (Infra-2) at its 73rd meeting held on September 29, 2021, and at the 75th meeting held on October 27-28, 2021. Based on information presented during these meetings, the EAC (Infra-2) expressed its concern for using forest land as a waste management or landfill site.

