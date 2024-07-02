Panchkula man booked for Rs 4 lakh fraud

Panchkula, July 1
The police have booked a man and his accomplices for allegedly cheating a city resident of Rs 4 lakh in an immigration fraud. The police said the main suspect in the case has been identified as Gurpreet Singh.
Deepak Saini, a resident of Rampur Seori village in Pinjore, said he had submitted a complaint to the police in 2021. However, the authorities concerned did not initiate any action since then.
He said he met Gurpreet through a relative in 2019. He said Gurpreet told him that he worked in immigration and assured him he could get Deepak’s brother Sarvjeet a visa for Canada for Rs 20 lakh.
