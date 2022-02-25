Panchkula: Man killed as rashly driven bus hits scooter

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 24

A 65-year-old resident of Kami village died after a rashly driven bus hit the scooter he was riding on the Barwala-Mouli road here yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Ram Nath. The mishap took place while he was on his way to drop his grandson Chanakaya at a government school in Bataur village.

After the collision, the duo were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Barwala, from where Chanakaya was sent back home after first aid. Ram Nath was referred to the Community Health Centre at Raipur Rani and further to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where he died during treatment.

The bus driver had fled the spot. A case has been registered against him under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station. —