Panchkula may make Covid test mandatory before surgery

Sanjay Bumbroo
Panchkula, December 31
The Health Department is mulling over making the Covid test mandatory before conducting a surgery at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here. Apart from surgery cases, samples of patients visiting the outdoor patient departments (OPDs) will also be taken if they showed Covid symptoms.
Till now, it was not necessary to conduct Covid test before surgery. Even if a suspected case was coming to the OPD, he was not being investigated.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sneh said flu corners were being set up in the health centres. At present, Covid tests were being done at a few centres. She said the Covid test was not mandatory so far, but they would start doing it after receiving directions from the state government.
Meanwhile, Covid testing would start at Subdivisional Hospital at Kalka, along with General Hospital and Community Health Centre (CHC) at Raipur Rani from the first week of January.
Sources, however, said the department did not have enough testing kits to start Covid testing at the CHC level. On the other hand, vaccination camps are being set up at the centres in which only Covaxin jabs would be offered to people as the department did not have Covishield or Corbivax in stock.
If anyone arrives from the infected country, his samples would be taken for testing and if found positive, then genome sequencing would be done to find out the Covid variant in their sample.
Genome sequencing is necessary to trace the new variant of coronavirus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...