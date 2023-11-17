Panchkula Mayor inspects dog centre at Sukhdarshanpur village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 16

The Bezubaan organisation is taking the city’s stray dogs to Sukhdarshanpur to sterilise them. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal conducted a surprise inspection at the Sukhdarshanpur dog pond today along with members of the Dog Monitoring Committee for Sterilisation to check the records of sterilised dogs so far.

Goyal said that there were 19 stray dogs present at the pond today, out of which four had already undergone surgery. He added that if anyone saw a violent stray dog anywhere in the MC jurisdiction, they could inform the civic body by calling 9876252622. The MC team would immediately catch such dogs and take them to the Sukhdarshanpur centre. The mayor added that 2,141 dogs have been sterilised by this organisation this year so far.

The MC has requested that the citizens get their pet dogs registered with the MC. There was a discussion on changing the behaviour of the city’s violent dogs and helping them get adopted. Thus, the MC has approved a tender to bring about changes in the behaviour of violent stray dogs and help them get find a home. The cost of the tender is Rs 79.2 lakh.

The mayor said the tender has now been put out for all the violent street dogs in the city, so that the behaviour of these dogs could be changed. He said within 15 days, 200 dogs would be caught and after improving their behaviour, they would be left at the same place from where they were picked up.

