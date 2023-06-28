Panchkula MC acts against illegal towers, boosters

Panchkula, June 27
To address the issue of unauthorised towers and boosters, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation conducted a drive on Tuesday to remove such installations in various sectors.
Led by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Manoj Ahlawat, the corporation’s team, accompanied by the enforcement team, acted against towers and boosters installed without proper permission.
The corporation’s team dismantled a booster installed by Jio in Sector 11. Additionally, they sealed a booster belonging to the Airtel in Sector 15 and a tower owned by ATC Telecom Infrastructure in Sector 6.
