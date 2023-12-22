Panchkula MC approves construction of badminton, multipurpose halls

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 21

A meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal here on Thursday.

As many as 10 proposals worth Rs 12 crore were approved at the meeting. Goyal said a proposal of Rs 1.57 crore was approved to construct a badminton-multipurpose hall in Ward 10, Sector 12 community centre, and Rs 56.18 lakh was approved for the construction of a badminton court near house numbers 873, 768, 760, 1332, 1197 and 1050 in Ward 8, Sector 19.

Other projects that got the nod Rs 1.46 crore for channelisation of storm drain at Billa village, Ward 19

Rs 67.32L for installation of LED post top lights in parks of Sector 7

Rs 52.19L for installing railing on Sector 5-6, 7-6 dividing roads

An amount of Rs 84.52 lakh for the construction of an EPDM track in the park near house number 605 of Sector 16 of ward number 3, house number 450 of Sector 7 and construction of a twin badminton court in the park in front of the community centre of Sector 7 was also approved. An amount of Rs 1.46 crore was approved for the channelisation of storm drain at Billa village, Ward 19.

A proposal of Rs 58.93 lakh was approved for purchasing furniture for the new old-age home built in Sector 27.

A proposal of Rs 1.69 crore for the construction of a community building in the village court of Ward 20 was also received, which was kept pending for the next meeting.

Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, SE Vijay Goel, corporator Suneet Singla, Gurmail Kaur, XEN Pramod Kumar and Ajay Panghal were present at the meeting.

