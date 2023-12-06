Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 5

The Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, has started a bio-remediation project at the Jhuriwala dumping ground. The corporation has issued a tender worth Rs 5.94 crore for the new project and the work is likely to be completed by February next year. The MC is already running a bio-remediation plant at Sector 23 dumping ground.

As per estimates, over 90,000 tonnes of legacy waste is lying at Jhuriwala dump. The waste from households and commercial units is being dumped at Jhuriwala ever since the corporation stopped dumping solid waste at Sector 23 site in June 2021.

Corporation officials said they were already running a bio-remediation plant for segregation and processing of legacy waste at Sector 23. Sub-Divisional Officer Manoj Ahlawat said, “Our estimates say there could be over 6.5 lakh tonnes of garbage waste at the site. The work of bio-remediation at Sector 23 was started two months ago. We aim at clearing the legacy waste by March next year. We have also allocated the work of bio-remediation of waste at Jhuriwala site, which started on Monday. Over 90,000 tonnes of garbage will be segregated and processed by February 2024.”

No segregation at source

While the corporation has started segregating and processing legacy waste at the two dumping sites, it is yet to ensure 100 per cent segregation of waste at source.

The corporation recently enforced garbage collection charges throughout the city in a bid to collect waste daily from households in a segregated manner. But residents continue to provide the waste to the collectors without segregation.

