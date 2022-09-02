Panchkula MC begins recarpeting roads

Panchkula, September 1
Residents of the town will soon get relief from bumpy rides as the Municipal Corporation today started the work of recarpeting roads.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated the work on the road separating Sector 7 and 8. He said Rs 2.44 crore would be spent on recarpeting roads in Sector 8, 9 and 10. Two contractors had been engaged for the work.
Goyal said besides, repairs would be carried out on roads in the Sector 6 market, Hans Raj Public School road and the HSIIDC road.
The Mayor said the foundation stone of Sunaronwali Dharamshala at Ramgarh village was also laid today and it would be constructed at the cost of Rs 50 lakh.
He also inaugurated the work of installing high-mast lights at Geeta Chowk and Sandeep Sankhla Chowk, which would cost Rs 8.65 lakh and would be completed in a month.
