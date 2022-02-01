Panchkula MC bought fogging machines at higher prices?

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, January 31

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation purchased 11 fogging machines last year at a much higher price against the instructions of the state government, the Joint Commissioner-2 of the local civic body has alleged in a letter to the Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, and the Commissioner.

In his correspondence, the Joint Commissioner also stated that the proper purchase process was overlooked by the civic body in the procurement of the fogging machines. The MC had purchased one vehicle-mounted and 10 hand-operated fogging machines in October last year when dengue cases went up exponentially.

However, MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh downplayed the matter, saying the civic body was yet to make payments to the firm from which it had purchased the fogging machines.

Asked about the Joint Commissioner’s letter alleging irregularlities in the procurement, he said, “Anybody can write anything. We are yet to make payments for the purchase of the fogging machines.” As per the supply order, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Tribune, the MC purchased 10 hand-operated fogging machines at a price of Rs82,000 per item (exclusive of 12 per cent GST) and one vehicle-mounted fogging machine for Rs6 lakh (exclusive of 12 per cent GST). The total amount (inclusive of GST) for the purchase was Rs15.90 lakh.

The letter mentioned that the as per the Haryana Government instructions, dated September 1, 2021, the rate of a fogging machine was Rs56,000, but the same fogging machines were purchased at Rs82,000 per item. It added, “Fogging machines have not been purchased through the GeM portal (public procurement portal).”

The letter further states that the MC official concerned, in his clarification, said “he didn’t have the time to purchase the fogging machines through the GeM portal as cases were increasing exponentially, though many fogging machines were already available in the CSI branch.’’

Countering the claim, the Joint Commissioner said in the letter, “The short-term tender facility may also be availed of in case of an emergency; however, the same has not been followed.”

Meanwhile, it is surprising that the firm from which the purchase was made — M/s White Cloudz Pvt Ltd – is different from the three firms mentioned in the price quotation document.

Also, the MC had initially approved M/S Krishna Agriculture Tools for the purchase as its quoted rate, which was Rs13.94 lakh, was the “lowest and reasonable” among the three firms.

#fogging #panchkulamunicipalcorporation