Panchkula MC cancels tender for waste bio-methanation

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, May 20

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) today cancelled the tender for bio-methanation as the company was supplying biogas only to a sweets shop instead of supplying it to the residents.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body today.

The MC had allotted the contract for door-to-door collection of garbage, its transportation and processing to the agency. The tender for bio-methanation was allotted in August 2019 under which the agency had to make compost from the wet waste collected from the city. The agency had also agreed to making gas from wet waste, for which it had set up a plant at Jatwad near Ambala.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goel and councilors Suresh Verma and Jai Kaushik had visited the plant a year ago and found it closed. On checking the records, it was found that no proper entry was being done in the register about the waste reaching the plant.

The agency was earlier being paid at the rate of 30-tonne garbage per day. Later, it started claiming that it was getting only 5 tonne of garbage every day. The MC had stopped the payment to the agency from May last year due to the discrepancy in the quantity of garbage collection. The agency was earlier being paid Rs 2 to 5 lakh every month.

According to information, the agency was supplying gas to only one sweets shop whereas according to the terms of the tender, the gas was to be made and supplied to as many people as possible. The agency has anaerobic digestion tanks at Jatwad to make compost from wet waste. The market rate of the ready compost is up to Rs 50 per kg.