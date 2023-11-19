Panchkula MC challans 22 vendors, shopkeepers over polythene use

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 18

Teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today challaned 22 shopkeepers and street vendors for using polythene bags.

Richa Rathi, joint commissioner of the civic body, said making Panchkula plastic-free was their priority. She said the campaign against use of polythene would be intensified.

The Joint Commissioner urged shopkeepers and people to use cloth or jute bags instead of polythene bags.

