Panchkula MC collected record Rs 2.21 crore property tax in December

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 2

The cash-starved Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected a record Rs 2.21 crore property tax in December 2022.

The campaign to seal commercial institutions by the MC saw a big impact as defaulters in order to avail the government’s tax waiver scheme deposited Rs 2.21 crore dues in December.

Divulging details Deepak Sura, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said for the last one-and-a-half-month, people were made aware to deposit the property tax and warned that if they failed to do so strict action would be taken against defaulters.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner said the campaign got a positive response as 1,906 persons deposited more than Rs 61.77 lakh tax in cash, 34 persons paid more than Rs 83.62 lakh through demand draft and more than Rs 75.67 lakh came through e-payment.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner said Rs 50 crore was outstanding as property tax from defaulters in the city, which include many government and private institutions. He appealed to tax defaulters to deposit their outstanding dues so that there was no shortage of money for the development of the city.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner said till January 31, 2023, the government had given 50 per cent exemption in interest on the outstanding property tax and people should take advantage of this scheme.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal expressed his gratitude to the people, who deposited property tax. He also appealed to defaulters to deposit their tax dues. He said the Municipal Corporation had to recover Rs 50 crore from property tax defaulters. He said there were 17 institutions that had not paid Rs 17.5 crore property tax.

Many hotels, banks, government offices, gymkhana clubs and petrol pumps were tax defaulters and notices had been served to them, he added. He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to give exemption to property tax defaulters till December 30, 2022. The MC had collected Rs 2,21,06,546 as property tax till December 31, he added.