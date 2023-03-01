Panchkula MC holds workshop for bulk waste generators

Panchkula, February 28
Those who generate 50 kg or more of waste per day have to dispose it of on their own.
As per the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, bulk waste generators have to manage waste themselves. This was stated by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura during a workshop organised for group housing societies, hotels and restaurants of the city.
Sanitation inspector Ajay Sood said the role of industrial units and entrepreneurs was important in improving the city’s rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2023.
