Panchkula MC passes Rs 242-crore budget

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 14

Amid din, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) passed the highest ever budget of Rs 242 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal at its general house meeting today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal. Municipal Commissioner Virender Lather, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura and other senior officials of the MC were also present.

The Mayor said of the budget, Rs 217 crore would be spent in the next fiscal, including Rs 103 crore on development projects in the city. He said this time, the income was expected to be Rs 25 crore more than the expenditure while the budget for development had been increased from Rs 70 crore to Rs 103 crore.

Income

Goyal, sharing information about income to be generated by the Municipal Corporation in the next fiscal, said the MC would receive Rs 25 crore on account of property tax, Rs 35 crore in stamp duty, Rs 1 crore from Tehbazari, development charge of Rs 1 crore, Rs 3 crore in road cut charge and booking of parks, and Rs 1.5 crore from various sources.

He said Rs 10 crore would be received through advertisements, Rs 15 crore in mobile tower fee, Rs 15 crore through mobile lines, Rs 10 crore through sale of municipal lands, Rs 25 crore as share from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), about Rs 1 crore through sale of trees and reeds (sarkanda), Rs 1 crore from solid waste management (door to door), Rs 1.17 crore in parking fee, Rs 60 crore from the State Finance Commission and Rs 15 crore from the Central Finance Commission.

Expenditure

With regard to expenditure, Goyal said Rs 54.40 crore would be spent on the establishment. A maximum share in the budget of Rs 36.30 crore has been kept for lifting and direction of garbage from homes, Rs 10 crore for new building of the MC office, Rs 1 crore for meat market (construction and repair), Rs 4.5 crore for street light bills, Rs 50 lakh for repair of MC staff houses, Rs 15 crore for construction and repair of community centres and dharamshalas.

Besides Rs 2 crore has been kept for development of cremation grounds, Rs 2 crore for maintenance of streetlights, Rs 3 crore for purchase of new machinery, Rs 1 crore for shifting milk dairies from the city, Rs 2 crore for repair and construction of library, Rs 1 crore for installation, purchase and maintenance of CCTV cameras, Rs 3 crore for Horticulture Department waste management, Rs 2 crore for road sweeping with machines and Rs 50 lakh for rainwater harvesting system.