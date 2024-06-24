Panchkula MC plans play stations in parks

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 23

The Municipal Corporation is all set to set up play stations for children in various parks at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore. This proposal will be presented at the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for June 25.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the goal behind developing these play stations was to help channelise children’s energy into productive activities. He emphasised that increasing children’s activities in parks would contribute to their physical and mental development and foster interest in sports.

Following the approval from the Finance and Contract Committee, the project will be forwarded for technical approval, the Mayor added.

In addition to play stations, the MC is also constructing badminton courts and running tracks in the parks. Tenders have been issued for the construction of rubber tracks and sports grounds in 20 wards across the city.

